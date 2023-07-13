

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $22.32 billion from $20.23 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.75 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.99 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q2): $22.32 Bln vs. $20.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.47



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken