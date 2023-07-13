

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.83 billion, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $735 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $15.58 billion from $13.82 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.83 Bln. vs. $735 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.84 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q2): $15.58 Bln vs. $13.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $6 - $7



