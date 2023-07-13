

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) said, on a preliminary basis, second quarter sales were 1.00 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, and production was 1.01 million ounces of gold and 107 million pounds of copper.



The company said, as previously guided, its gold and copper production in 2023 is expected to increase through the year with the second half being higher than the first six months of 2023. The company said it remains on track to achieve full year gold and copper guidance.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken