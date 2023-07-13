Upstream Works Optimizes Customer Experiences with Webex by Cisco

Upstream Works on Webex Contact Center streamlines operations and enables next-gen CX

WOODBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Upstream Works, an omnichannel contact center solutions company, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work, to launch Upstream Works on Webex Contact Center (UWW), an advanced agent desktop solution that simplifies and improves agent and customer experiences across channels, in the Webex App Hub for Webex Connect and Webex Meetings.

"We are excited to announce our enterprise-ready desktop solution on Webex Contact Center, providing organizations with the flexibility to migrate, innovate and transform agent and customer engagements," said Rob McDougall, CEO, Upstream Works. "With Upstream Works on Webex Contact Center, we're bringing the next generation of our omnichannel contact center desktop solution to enterprises without added complexity."

UWW is optimized for enterprises that aim to be flexible and innovative where they can enable their contact centers to personalize engagements and increase efficiency. The easy-to-use unified omnichannel desktop empowers agents with advanced productivity and collaboration tools, AI-powered guidance, and full visibility into the customer journey. Contact centers can further streamline and automate workflows with the AI-powered Virtual Agent Portal (VAP) which provides real-time agent assistance and efficient customer experiences.

Upstream Works can also tailor solutions for the enterprise while leveraging and enhancing existing Cisco solutions. Enterprises can streamline workflows by seamlessly integrating multiple AI applications, business applications and CRM systems into their contact centers. The fully integrated, end-to-end solution allows organizations to automate with Webex Meetings, AI and chatbots, and is supported with enterprise management capabilities, including reporting and insights. With solution scalability and cloud migration flexibility, organizations can increase speed to competency and accelerate digital transformation.

For customized UWW enterprise omnichannel solutions, they are available through the Upstream Works partner reseller community and accessible through the Webex App Hub today. Learn more about Upstream Works on Webex Contact Center here.

About Upstream Works

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Our flexible, agent-first desktop solutions support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth, and enable contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies around the world and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience and business outcomes. www.upstreamworks.com.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps - delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

For more information, contact:

Escalate PR for Upstream Works

upstream@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Upstream Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767212/Upstream-Works-Optimizes-Customer-Experiences-with-Webex-by-Cisco