

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of Hollywood actors are on the verge of strike after negotiations with major studios and streaming services failed to reach any consensus.



SAG-AFTRA, a union representing about 160,000 Hollywood artists, has been holding talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for more than four weeks on a new contract.



AMPTP is an entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery.



After more than four weeks of bargaining, AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members, the union said in a statement.



The Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts expired on Wednesday.



SAG-AFTRA said that in the wake of the AMPTP's 'intransigence and delay tactics', the negotiators informed the National Board that the actors are going on strike from Thursday.



SAG-AFTRA's National Board will vote Thursday morning on a final decision to strike.



National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland alleged that the studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in the Hollywood film industry's business model.



The union said it will hold a press conference at 12 noon Thursday in Los Angeles after of the National Board vote.



The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, affecting production of films and scripted television programs.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken