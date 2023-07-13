

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German kitchen equipment maker, announced on Thursday that it has extended its contract with Chief Financial Officer, Jorg Walter, for a further five years until February 2029.



Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: 'We are pleased to continue the successful cooperation with Walter. The contract extension reaffirms Rational's business philosophy focused on consistency and sustainability, as well as the continuation of successful growth in the years to come.'



Jorg Walter was appointed CFO on March 1, 2021, and had already at that time served ten years in various managerial positions within the company.



