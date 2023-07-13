World Acceptance Corporation: World Finance Honored as a Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America with Special Recognition in Culture and Purpose Category

Awards recognized Top 50 Companies in North America for workplace culture at celebratory Chicago event on June 7

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / World Finance today announced that it was recognized as a Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America award recipient. The Greenville, S.C.-based financial services company joins other recognized companies like Anheuser-Busch, Union Pacific and Verizon. Inspiring Workplaces aims to recognize and shape new, forward-thinking organizations of the future by highlighting innovative workplaces and encouraging positive change. This award adds to the growing honors that the company has received in the last year, including recognition as one of Newsweek Magazine's Most Trustworthy Companies and as a three-time National Top Workplaces award winner.

"Being regarded as a Top Inspiring Workplace is such an honor for all of us at World. As a people-focused company, creating a lively, supportive and spirited company culture is a big priority," says Lindsay Caulder, senior vice president of human resources at World Finance. "It's our caring and energetic team members that make World Finance an Inspiring Workplace. We're so thankful for the people here, and we strive to care for them the way they care for our customers."

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2023 are based on elements it believes are fundamental to creating an inspiring company culture, such as leadership, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, communication, culture and purpose and employee experience. Special recognition was awarded in each discipline, and World Finance received that special recognition in the Culture and Purpose category.

"Part of what makes World great is the team's energy," says World Finance Chief Branch Operations Officer Clint Dyer. "As a company, we build on that energy with programs like the Culture of Caring, where team members can pool time and resources to help one another in times of need; and Building Bridges, where District Managers spend a 90-day residency at our headquarters. Even our headquarters is called the 'Branch Service Center' to drive home our corporate office's purpose: to provide the best service to our branches."

World Finance helps over one million people annually to turn their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation and sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart. This culture of caring for its customers is also embodied in how the company cares for its more than 3,100 team members working across 16 states. Through professional development opportunities, competitive benefits packages and opportunities to support the communities in which they work, World creates an engaging and positive work experience.

The company has also received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation?

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their?"financial?good."?World?aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves.?World?sets itself apart as the financial partner with?heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.?

