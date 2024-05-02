GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

Fourth fiscal quarter highlights

During its fourth fiscal quarter, World Acceptance Corporation continued to focus on credit quality and a conservative approach to its lending operations. Management believes that continuing to carefully invest in our best customers and closely monitoring performance has put the Company in a strong position throughout the fiscal year and should continue to well-position the Company for fiscal 2025.

Highlights from the fourth quarter include:

Net income of $35.1 million

Diluted net income per share of $6.09

Recency delinquency on accounts 90+ days past due improved to 3.1% at March 31, 2024, from 3.5% at March 31, 2023

Total revenues of $159.3 million, including a 34 basis point yield increase compared to the same quarter in the prior year

Portfolio results

Gross loans outstanding were $1.28 billion as of March 31, 2024, an 8.1% decrease from the $1.39 billion of gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023. Gross loans outstanding decreased 8.7% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. During the most recent quarter, gross loans outstanding decreased sequentially 8.8%, or $123.5 million, from $1.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to a decrease of 10.6%, or $164.0 million, in the comparable quarter of the prior year.

During the most recent quarter, we did not see a significant change in borrowing from new and former customers compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2023. Our customer base decreased by 1.5% during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to a decrease of 15.9% for the comparable period ended March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the number of unique borrowers in the portfolio decreased by 6.2% compared to a decrease of 7.0% during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We continued to improve the gross yield to expected loss ratio for all new, former, and refinance customer originations and will continue to monitor performance indicators and intend to adjust underwriting accordingly.

The following table includes the volume of gross loan origination balances, excluding tax advance loans, by customer type for the following comparative quarterly periods:

Q4 FY 2024 Q4 FY 2023 Q4 FY 2022 New Customers $26,511,522 $25,669,834 $61,003,941 Former Customers $58,583,919 $62,965,426 $79,531,181 Refinance Customers $432,270,234 $449,571,142 $516,503,079

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 1,048 open branches. For branches open at least twelve months, same store gross loans decreased 6.7% in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to a decrease of 2.3% for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023. For branches open throughout both periods, the customer base over the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, decreased 0.2% compared to a decrease of 10.1% for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Three-month financial results

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $35.1 million compared to $24.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Net income per diluted share increased to $6.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $4.20 per share for the same quarter of the prior year.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $159.3 million, a 1.0% decrease from $160.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Interest and fee income declined 4.3%, from $121.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 to $116.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Insurance income decreased by 17.8% to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The large loan portfolio decreased from 58.1% of the overall portfolio as of March 31, 2023, to 55.8% as of March 31, 2024. Interest and insurance yields increased 34 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, relative to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Other income increased by 27.7% to $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenues from our tax return preparation business increased by $6.2 million or 30.5%. This was the result of a 13.6% increase in the number of tax returns prepared as well as an increase in the average preparation fee per return.

The Company accrues for expected losses with a current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. This accounting methodology requires us to create a provision for credit losses on the day we originate the loan. The provision for credit losses decreased $16.1 million to $29.3 million from $45.4 million when comparing the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The table below itemizes the key components of the CECL allowance and provision impact during the quarter.

CECL Allowance and Provision (Dollars in millions) Q4 FY 2024 Q4 FY 2023 Difference Reconciliation Beginning Allowance - December 31 $121.1 $144.5 $(23.4) Change due to Growth $(10.7) $(15.3) $4.6 $4.6 Change due to Expected Loss Rate on Performing Loans $(3.0) $7.8 $(10.8) $(10.8) Change due to 90 day past due $(4.4) $(11.5) $7.1 $7.1 Ending Allowance - March 31 $103.0 $125.5 $(22.5) $0.9 Net Charge-offs $47.4 $64.4 $(17.0) $(17.0) Provision $29.3 $45.4 $(16.1) $(16.1) Note: The change in allowance for the quarter plus net charge-offs for the quarter equals the provision for the quarter (see above reconciliation).

The provision benefited from substantially lower charge-offs during the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the quarter decreased $17.0 million, from $64.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 to $47.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loan receivables on an annualized basis decreased to 18.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from 23.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Accounts 61 days or more past due decreased to 5.0% on a recency basis at March 31, 2024, compared to 5.5% at March 31, 2023. Our allowance for credit losses as a percent of net loans receivable was 10.8% at March 31, 2024, compared to 12.4% at March 31, 2023. We experienced significant improvement in recency delinquency on accounts at least 90 days past due, improving from 3.5% at March 31, 2023, to 3.1% at March 31, 2024.

The table below is updated to use the customer tenure-based methodology that aligns with our CECL methodology. After experiencing rapid portfolio growth during fiscal years 2019 and 2020, primarily in new customers, our gross loan balance experienced pandemic related declines in fiscal 2021 before rebounding during fiscal 2022. Over the last two years we have tightened our lending to new customers substantially. The tables below illustrate the changes in the portfolio weighting.

Gross Loan Balance By Customer Tenure at Origination As of Less Than 2 Years More Than 2 Years Total 03/31/2019 $375,272,969 $752,683,977 $1,127,956,946 03/31/2020 $417,601,494 $792,663,099 $1,210,264,593 03/31/2021 $342,202,779 $762,610,487 $1,104,813,266 03/31/2022 $482,248,578 $1,040,695,747 $1,522,944,325 03/31/2023 $348,513,335 $1,041,619,563 $1,390,132,898 03/31/2024 $270,069,839 $1,007,164,462 $1,277,234,301

Year-Over-Year Growth (Decline) in Gross Loan Balance by Customer Tenure at Origination 12 Month Period Ended Less Than 2 Years More Than 2 Years Total 03/31/2019 $86,680,933 $37,042,854 $123,723,787 03/31/2020 $42,328,525 $39,979,122 $82,307,647 03/31/2021 $(75,398,715) $(30,052,612) $(105,451,327) 03/31/2022 $140,045,799 $278,085,260 $418,131,059 03/31/2023 $(133,735,243) $923,816 $(132,811,427) 03/31/2024 $(78,443,496) $(34,455,101) $(112,898,597)

Portfolio Mix by Customer Tenure at Origination As of Less Than 2 Years More Than 2 Years 03/31/2019 33.3% 66.7% 03/31/2020 34.5% 65.5% 03/31/2021 31.0% 69.0% 03/31/2022 31.7% 68.3% 03/31/2023 25.1% 74.9% 03/31/2024 21.1% 78.9%

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses decreased $1.6 million, or 2.1%, to $71.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $73.2 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenues, G&A expenses decreased from 45.5% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 to 45.0% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. G&A expenses per average open branch increased by 0.5% when comparing the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 to the fourth quarter fiscal 2023.

Personnel expense decreased $2.2 million, or 4.7%, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Salary expense totaled $31.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, remaining relatively flat compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Our headcount as of March 31, 2024, decreased 6.6% compared to March 31, 2023. Benefit expense decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 3.6%, when comparing the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Incentive expense decreased $1.3 million, or 14.1%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.2 million, or 1.5%, when comparing the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Advertising expense decreased $0.3 million, or 21.5%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 due to decreased spending on customer acquisition programs.

Interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, decreased by $0.4 million, or 3.5%, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Interest expense decreased due to a 17.2% decrease in average debt outstanding for the quarter offset by a 5.7% increase in the effective interest rate from 8.23% to 8.70%. The average debt outstanding decreased from $674.5 million to $558.3 million when comparing the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. The Company's debt to equity ratio decreased to 1.2:1 at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.6:1 at March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $496.0 million of debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the unsecured senior notes payable. The Company repurchased and canceled $7.6 million of its previously issued bonds for a purchase price of $7.1 million during the quarter.

Other key return ratios for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included a 7.0% return on average assets and a return on average equity of 19.1% (both on a trailing twelve-month basis).

The Company repurchased 146,436 shares of its common stock on the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $19.0 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. This is in addition to repurchases of 148,765 shares during the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $17.2 million. The Company repurchased 73,643 shares of its common stock on the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $14.3 million during fiscal 2023. This is in addition to the repurchase of 589,533 shares in fiscal 2022 at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $111.1 million. The Company had approximately 5.6 million common shares outstanding, excluding approximately 388,500 unvested restricted shares, as of March 31, 2024.

Twelve-Month Results

Net income for the year ended March 31, 2024, increased $56.1 million to $77.3 million compared to $21.2 million for the prior year. This resulted in a net income of $13.19 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.60 per diluted share in the prior year. Total revenues for fiscal 2024 decreased 7.0% to $573.2 million, compared to $616.5 million for fiscal year 2023 due to a decrease in loans outstanding. Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of average net loans decreased from 23.7% during fiscal 2023 to 17.7% for fiscal 2024.

About World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD), is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services to over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the Company operates more than 1,000 community-based World Finance branches across 16 states. The Company primarily serves a segment of the population that does not have ready access to credit; however, unlike many other lenders in this segment, we strive to work with our customers to understand their broader financial pictures, ensure they have the ability and stability to make payments, and help them achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Fourth quarter conference call

The senior management of World Acceptance Corporation will be discussing these results in its quarterly conference call to be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. A simulcast of the conference call will be available on the Internet at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jzCjKJe2. The call will be available for replay on the Internet for approximately 30 days.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company's responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Statements other than those of historical fact, as well as those identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," intend," "plan," "expect," "project," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "probable" and any variation of the foregoing and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include the following: recently enacted, proposed or future legislation and the manner in which it is implemented; changes in the U.S. tax code; the nature and scope of regulatory authority, particularly discretionary authority, that is or may be exercised by regulators, including, but not limited to, U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and individual state regulators having jurisdiction over the Company; the unpredictable nature of regulatory proceedings and litigation; employee misconduct or misconduct by third parties; uncertainties associated with management turnover and the effective succession of senior management; media and public characterization of consumer installment loans; labor unrest; the impact of changes in accounting rules and regulations, or their interpretation or application, which could materially and adversely affect the Company's reported consolidated financial statements or necessitate material delays or changes in the issuance of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements; the Company's assessment of its internal control over financial reporting; changes in interest rates; the impact of inflation; risks relating to the acquisition or sale of assets or businesses or other strategic initiatives, including increased loan delinquencies or net charge-offs, the loss of key personnel, integration or migration issues, the failure to achieve anticipated synergies, increased costs of servicing, incomplete records, and retention of customers; risks inherent in making loans, including repayment risks and value of collateral; cybersecurity threats or incidents, including the potential or actual misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or operational disruption and the cost of the associated response thereto; our dependence on debt and the potential impact of limitations in the Company's amended revolving credit facility or other impacts on the Company's ability to borrow money on favorable terms, or at all; the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized by the Company; changes in current revenue and expense trends (including trends affecting delinquency and charge-offs); the impact of extreme weather events and natural disasters; changes in the Company's markets and general changes in the economy (particularly in the markets served by the Company).

These and other factors are discussed in greater detail in Part I, Item 1A,"Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC and the Company's other reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC from time to time. World Acceptance Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements it makes. The Company is also not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the publication date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Interest and fee income $ 116,291 $ 121,468 $ 468,528 $ 508,336 Insurance and other income, net 42,974 39,369 104,686 108,210 Total revenues 159,265 160,837 573,214 616,546 Expenses: Provision for credit losses 29,276 45,412 156,973 259,463 General and administrative expenses: Personnel 44,335 46,517 164,454 177,691 Occupancy and equipment 12,638 12,449 49,776 52,107 Advertising 1,220 1,554 9,932 6,096 Amortization of intangible assets 1,037 1,114 4,220 4,467 Other 12,389 11,544 40,218 39,114 Total general and administrative expenses 71,619 73,178 268,600 279,475 Interest expense 11,757 12,185 48,232 50,463 Total expenses 112,652 130,775 473,805 589,401 Income before income taxes 46,613 30,062 99,409 27,145 Income tax expense 11,555 5,430 22,063 5,914 Net income $ 35,058 $ 24,632 $ 77,346 $ 21,231 Net income per common share, diluted $ 6.09 $ 4.20 $ 13.19 $ 3.60 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 5,754 5,865 5,862 5,899

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,839 $ 16,509 $ 19,236 Gross loans receivable 1,277,149 1,390,016 1,522,789 Less: Unearned interest, insurance and fees (326,746 ) (376,675 ) (403,031 ) Allowance for credit losses (102,963 ) (125,553 ) (134,243 ) Loans receivable, net 847,440 887,788 985,515 Income taxes receivable 3,091 - - Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 79,501 81,289 85,631 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net - - 608 Property and equipment, net 22,897 23,926 24,476 Deferred income taxes, net 30,943 41,722 39,801 Other assets, net 42,199 43,423 35,902 Goodwill 7,371 7,371 7,371 Intangible assets, net 11,070 15,291 19,756 Total assets $ 1,056,351 $ 1,117,319 $ 1,218,296 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Senior notes payable $ 223,419 $ 307,911 $ 396,973 Senior unsecured notes payable, net 272,610 287,353 295,394 Income taxes payable - 2,533 7,384 Operating lease liability 81,921 83,735 87,399 Finance lease liability - - 80 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 53,974 50,560 58,042 Total liabilities 631,924 732,092 845,272 Shareholders' equity 424,427 385,227 373,024 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,056,351 $ 1,117,319 $ 1,218,296

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED STATISTICS (unaudited and in thousands, except percentages and branches Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross loans receivable $ 1,277,149 $ 1,390,016 $ 1,277,149 $ 1,390,016 Average gross loans receivable (1) 1,357,845 1,481,111 1,378,329 1,555,655 Net loans receivable (2) 950,403 1,013,341 950,403 1,013,341 Average net loans receivable (3) 1,009,753 1,079,479 1,012,544 1,133,051 Expenses as a percentage of total revenue: Provision for credit losses 18.4 % 28.2 % 27.4 % 42.1 % General and administrative 45.0 % 45.5 % 46.9 % 45.3 % Interest expense 7.4 % 7.6 % 8.4 % 8.2 % Operating income as a % of total revenue (4) 36.7 % 26.3 % 25.8 % 12.6 % Loan volume (5) 624,618 602,041 2,758,260 3,078,672 Net charge-offs as percent of average net loans receivable on an annualized basis 18.8 % 23.9 % 17.7 % 23.7 % Return on average assets (trailing 12 months) 7.0 % 1.7 % 7.0 % 1.7 % Return on average equity (trailing 12 months) 19.1 % 5.8 % 19.1 % 5.8 % Branches opened or acquired (merged or closed), net (4 ) (11 ) (25 ) (94 ) Branches open (at period end) 1,048 1,073 1,048 1,073

_______________________________________________________ (1) Average gross loans receivable is determined by averaging month-end gross loans receivable over the indicated period, excluding tax advances. (2) Net loans receivable is defined as gross loans receivable less unearned interest and deferred fees. (3) Average net loans receivable is determined by averaging month-end gross loans receivable less unearned interest and deferred fees over the indicated period, excluding tax advances. (4) Operating income is computed as total revenues less provision for credit losses and general and administrative expenses. (5) Loan volume includes all loan balances originated by the Company. It does not include loans purchased through acquisitions.

