

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.910 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



The Treasury also sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.908 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



The Treasury also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds, revealing plans to sell $12.0 billion worth of twenty-year bonds. The results of the auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $12.0 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting well above average demand.



The Treasury announced earlier this week that this month's auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes and $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken