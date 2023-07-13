

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ECR International has recalled about 1,745 gas-fired hot water residential boilers due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled residential boilers can be missing the flue inspection cover plate, posing a risk of exposure to combustion flue gasses and a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.



The recall involves gas-fired hot water residential boilers with brand names Dunkirk, Utica Boilers, Utica Heating, Pennco, Green Mountain and Columbia and with model numbers DXL-K, MGB-K, UH15B-K, 15B-K, GMGW-K, or MCB-K respectively.



No incidents or injuries have been reported.



The recalled boilers were sold at wholesale distributors mainly in the Midwest and Northeast from December 2022 through May 2023 for between $2,000 and $4,000.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled gas-fired hot water residential boilers and contact ECR International to arrange for a free inspection and repair in the form of a free installation of the inspection cover plate, if missing.



