

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday as tamer-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation data raised expectations interest rates in the U.S. are very near their peak.



Oil prices retreated earlier in the session after the International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered its global oil demand forecast.



However, oil prices rallied on the Energy Information Agency's forecast that expects the Brent spot price to average $79.34 a barrel this year, and $83.51 a barrel in 2024.



OPEC's latest monthly report saying 'continued improvements in China [are] expected to boost consumption of oil' contributed as well to oil's uptick.



A weak dollar too supported oil prices. Data showing softer than expected U.S. consumer price and producer price inflation have raised hopes the Fed's tightening cycle will end soon.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.14 or about 1.5% at $76.89 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $81.36 a barrel today, gaining $1.25 or about 1.6%.



The IEA said in its monthly oil market report today that global oil demand will likely climb by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2023 to reach an average of 102.1 million barrels per day. This is down from the agency's last month's report, in which the IEA predicted global oil demand will seen an increase of 2.4 million barrels per day this year.



'Persistent macroeconomic headwinds, apparent in a deepening manufacturing slump, have led us to revise our 2023 growth estimate lower for the first time this year,' the IEA said in its report.



The IEA expects demand growth to slow to 1.1 million barrels per day next year 'as the recovery loses momentum and as ever-greater vehicle fleet electrification and efficiency measures take hold.'



