First Quarter Summary Compared to the Prior Year First Quarter

Net revenues of $14.5 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, or 37.5%, compared to $23.2 million.

Average active PaperPie brand partners totaled 23,200 compared to 32,200.

Earnings (loss) before income taxes were $(1.2) million, a decrease of $1.5 million compared to $0.3 million.

Net earnings (loss) totaled $(0.9) million, compared to $0.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million.

Earnings (loss) per share totaled $(0.11), compared to $0.03, on a fully diluted basis.

Inventories - net decreased $8.3 million, from $70.6 million at May 31, 2022, compared to $62.3 million at May 31, 2023.

"Our first quarter sales volumes continued to be impacted by high inflation, which has been an ongoing headwind that we expect to continue throughout the remainder of fiscal 2024," stated Craig White, President and CEO of Educational Development Corporation. "Although our active Brand Partners dropped below 25,000 in February, our Brand Partners at leadership levels remain higher than pre-pandemic numbers and they are the primary drivers for new recruiting and overall sales growth. We continue to make key changes to promote activity and growth with our Brand Partners including lowering our freight charges which we expect will increase the number of smaller orders from customers. These smaller order customers will increase the opportunities to engage new hosts and recruit new brand partners. We believe that spurring sales activity over the summer months, which is traditionally one of our slowest periods of the year, will translate into higher brand partner activity in the Fall, which is our busiest selling season."

"I remain encouraged by the sales potential for our newest product line SmartLab Toys, as well as the addition of My First Wrap-Ups to our Learning Wrap-Ups product line. Our gross sales of SmartLab Toys in the first quarter, which included only the first thirteen toys released, totaled approximately $1.4 million. We have an additional twenty-five SmartLab Toys and ten new My First Wrap-Ups products scheduled to be released over the next 12 months. Wrap-Ups are an award-winning learning manipulative product line, targeted at the primary education levels, and the addition of My First Wrap-Ups will introduce the product line to children at the pre-school level," concluded Craig White.

COVID Impacted and Current Year Comparison

Due to the significant positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business in previous years, we are providing the additional tables below to show pre-COVID, COVID impacted and current financial results for the fiscal first quarter:

RESULTS FOR FISCAL FIRST QUARTER (UNAUDITED) Pre-COVID COVID Impacted COVID Impacted COVID Impacted Current Year Period Q1 FY 2020 Q1 FY 2021 Q1 FY 2022 Q1 FY 2023 Q1 FY 2024 Average # of Consultants 31,600 33,100 55,100 32,200 23,200 Net Revenues 27,587,400 38,291,700 40,807,900 23,160,900 14,524,000 Net Earnings (loss) 1,363,600 1,931,100 3,438,100 215,800 (872,800)

After tax profit (loss) % 4.9% 5.0% 8.4% 0.9% (6.0)%

PaperPie net revenues decreased $7.4 million, or 37.0%, to $12.6 million during the three months ended May 31, 2023, when compared to $20.0 million during the same period a year ago. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the decline in the number of active Brand Partners. The average number of active Brand Partners in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 23,200, a decrease of 9,000, or 28.0%, from 32,200 average active brand partners selling in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. We also saw a decline in the percentage of our active Brand Partners selling during this quarter. Our recent change to "$7.00 Flat Rate Shipping", along with other promotions to spur sales and recruiting, were made to address these issues.

Net revenues from our Publishing division decreased $1.2 million, or 38.7%, to $1.9 million during the three months ended May 31, 2023, when compared to $3.1 million during the same period a year ago. The sales volume decrease was primarily attributed to the discontinuation of offering Usborne Publishing products to our retail customers. Under the terms of our new Agreement, the Company no longer has the rights to distribute Usborne's products to retail customers. The Company continues to offer Usborne products through our direct sales division, PaperPie.

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023 2022 NET REVENUES $ 14,524,000 $ 23,160,900 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,200,600 ) 285,300 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (327,800 ) 69,500 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ (872,800 ) $ 215,800 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ - $ - WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

COMMON AND EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 8,278,049 8,086,427 Diluted 8,278,049 8,473,610

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) May 31, February 28 2023 2023 ASSETS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 876,100 $ 689,100 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE - net 2,688,900 2,906,700 TOTAL INVENTORIES - net 62,324,500 63,806,100 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 806,700 869,300 PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT - net 29,258,100 29,656,400 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,300,300 2,009,200 TOTAL ASSETS $ 98,254,600 $ 99,936,800 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHODLER'S EQUITY ACCOUNTS PAYABLE $ 4,631,000 $ 3,863,900 LINE OF CREDIT 10,959,200 10,634,500 CURRENT MATURITIES OF TERM DEBT 34,456,100 34,894,900 OTHER LIABILITIES 4,317,000 5,311,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 54,363,300 $ 54,705,000 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,891,300 45,231,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY $ 98,254,600 $ 99,936,800

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 1,177,100 $ (2,197,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (300,900 ) (108,800 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (689,200 ) 3,364,000 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 187,000 $ 1,058,200 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-BEGINNING OF PERIOD 689,100 361,200 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 876,100 $ 1,419,400

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC began as a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the owner and exclusive publisher of Kane Miller Books ("Kane Miller"); Learning Wrap-Ups, maker of educational manipulatives; and SmartLab Toys, maker of STEAM-based toys and games. EDC is also the exclusive United States MLM distributor of Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") children's books. EDC-owned products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and EDC and Usborne products are offered by independent brand partners who hold book showings through social media, book fairs with schools and public libraries, in individual homes, as well as other in-person events and internet sales.

