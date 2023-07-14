Nocera, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Grace Lei as Independent Director

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems ("RASs"), today announced that the Company has appointed Yih-Yu ("Grace") Lei to the Board as an independent director. Ms. Lei replaces David Kou who was appointed as interim CEO of Nocera after the untimely death of Jeff Cheng.

Ms. Lei has nearly 30 years of strong international experiences in business development, operations, finances and global expansion, along with negotiations and transactions, mergers & acquisitions, IP licensing and litigation, corporate governance and sustainable investments.

Ms. Lei currently serves as the COO at XRSPACE Inc. a company pioneering the next generation of social reality through XR in the Metaverse. She also serves as an independent director for Atrust Computer and CDIB Capital. From 2015-2019 Ms. Lei was the COO and EVP of Gogoro, a NASDAQ listed company. Prior to Gogoro, Ms. Lei spent more than a decade as the General Counsel and Board Secretary at HTC. During her 11+ years as General Counsel for HTC, Ms. Lei helped establish and manage HTC's 30+ international subsidiaries, oversaw intellectual property licensing and litigation, and led litigation and closing for M&A projects of over 20 companies.

David Kou, Nocera's Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Grace to the Board. I am confident that her depth of experience and profound knowledge in corporate governance and sustainable development will be a significant contribution to Nocera's future growth."

"I am honored to be joining the Nocera board during this pivotal time," said Ms. Lei. "Nocera's commitment to sustainability and innovation and its vision for the future align perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to achieve their strategic objectives and to drive the growth and success of the company."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Hanover Int'l

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

SOURCE: Nocera, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767916/Nocera-Inc-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Grace-Lei-as-Independent-Director