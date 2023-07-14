Anzeige
WKN: A3DN0R | ISIN: US6551865008
13.07.23
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 07:26
Nocera, Inc. Announces Death of CEO, Jeff Cheng

David Kou, Nocera's Independent Director, to Act as Interim CEO

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems ("RASs"), today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Cheng, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

In light of this unfortunate event, the board of directors of Nocera has appointed David Kou as the interim CEO. Mr. Kou has been an independent director with Nocera since 2017 and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He has a distinguished track record in global business operations, sales and marketing, branding, team building, and product management. With his extensive background in product planning and development, business and operations localization, crisis recovery, and sustainability initiatives, Mr. Kou is well-equipped to guide Nocera during this transitional period. He currently serves as the business, operations, and investments advisor for ETECH Groups and has previously held prominent positions at Wistron Corp., TPV Technology Co., LTD, and HTC Corp.

Expressing his condolences on behalf of the entire Nocera team, David Kou, Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are deeply saddened by the unexpected and untimely loss of Jeff. His contributions to our organization were invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. We are committed to honoring his legacy and continuing the trajectory of growth and innovation that he helped establish at Nocera."

Nocera remains steadfast in its commitment to providing sustainable seafood products and pioneering advancements in aquaculture. The Company will continue to focus on its mission to deliver high-quality, environmentally responsible seafood to consumers around the world.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Hanover Int'l

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

SOURCE: Nocera, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767914/Nocera-Inc-Announces-Death-of-CEO-Jeff-Cheng

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
