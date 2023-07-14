Feintool International Holding AG: Feintool secures major contract for electric drives with innovative bonding technology

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Feintool wins an important new customer as a supplier of rotors and stators. The multi-year contract for a renowned American OEM has a lifetime volume in the triple-digit million euro range. For the first time, the innovative Glulock Multidot (MD) bonding technology will be used in high volume production for the main drives of electric cars.

Feintool has been awarded a multi-year contract by a renowned American original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The contract involves supplying stators and rotors for the main drive of e-cars over a six-year period and has a lifetime volume valued in the three-digit million euro range.

For the first time, the innovative and patented Glulock MD bonding technology will be used in high volume production to manufacture these components. Winning this significant contract underscores the outstanding performance of Feintool's unique Glulock MD technology. This customer-specific bonding process with optimized mechanical and electromagnetic properties will be key in the next generations of electric vehicle drives. By employing several strategically placed adhesive dots on the sheet metal, nearly full-surface bonding is achieved, effectively meeting stringent tightness requirements as needed. This enhances the efficiency of the e-machine through direct motor cooling. In addition, the bonding on the yoke and tooth components ensures optimal stability.

The drive components will be produced in one of the plants in the Stamping business unit starting in the second semester of 2026. Over 800,000 rotor-stator sets will serve as the core for electric cars manufactured in Europe.

Torsten Greiner, CEO Feintool, is delighted: "This contract with a renowned OEM strengthens our company as a leading manufacturer of rotors and stators for electrically powered passenger cars. The fact that our patented Glulock MD adhesive bonding technology is being used shows that our technologies are mature and are gaining traction in the electric mobility market."

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology market leader in the field of fineblanking, formed steel components and stamped electro sheet metal products. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality, and high productivity distinguish these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers' requirements. Feintool offers innovative tools and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes for all aspects of high-volume sheet metal applications in the automotive industry and other demanding industrial sectors as well as renewable energies. The processes used support the megatrends of green energy generation, storage, and application.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company owns 17 production plants in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, ensuring proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3,500 employees and over 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Schweiz

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

