

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo (WFC) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $4.94 billion from $3.14 billion, prior year. Earnings per common share was $1.25 compared to $0.75. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter total revenue increased to $20.53 billion from $17.04 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $20.07 billion in revenue. Net interest income increased 29% to $13.2 billion, primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates and higher loan balances, partially offset by lower deposit balances. Noninterest income was up 8%, driven by higher trading revenue in Markets business and lower impairments in affiliated venture capital and private equity businesses.



CEO Charlie Scharf said: 'Our company remains strong and we have significant opportunities to continue to improve how we serve our customers. The U.S. economy continues to perform better than many had expected, and although there will likely be continued economic slowing and uncertainty remains, it is quite possible the range of scenarios will narrow over the next few quarters.'



Shares of Wells Fargo are up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.



