

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company NetEase, Inc. (NTES) announced on Thursday that its unit Cloud Music Inc., an online music platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with RYCE Entertainment to expand its music content library further.



Under the agreement terms, Cloud Music can now access RYCE Entertainment's music catalog in China with 30-day initial launch rights to distribute new additions to the catalog. Both companies will collaborate to promote RYCE Entertainment's prominent artists and music catalog in China.



Cloud Music hosted 189 million monthly active users in 2022.



In pre-market activity, shares of NetEase are trading at $105.94 up 0.94% or $0.99 on Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken