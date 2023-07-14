

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Friday the next steps of the wind down of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).



JetBlue said its customers will no longer be able to book new codeshare bookings on American Airlines and vice versa from July 21, 2023. For customers with travel already booked, TrueBlue or AAdvantage numbers will need to be added to the booking before July 21, 2023 in order to earn points, tiles and reciprocal perks.



Customers can accrue TrueBlue points for all tickets purchased prior to July 21, 2023, as long as their TrueBlue number is added to the booking before July 21, 2023.



Meanwhile, JetBlue noted that customers who have booked travel for the months ahead can remain confident in their plans. To the extent any individual customers are impacted, JetBlue will reach out individually for any required re-accommodation or refund.



