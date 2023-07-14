

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Andrea Gacki has been appointed as the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Director.



Gacki, who is currently working as the director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, has been the architect of a number of sanctions that Washington imposed on Russia in retaliation for its attack of Ukraine.



In her new role at FinCEN, another division within the Treasury Department, Gacki will be in charge of cracking down on money laundering, and its related crimes including terrorist financing and cybercrime. She is also responsible for supervising sanctions evasion.



In 2021, Andrea Gacki performed the functions of the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI).



Since September 2019, Gacki has been serving as the Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which is a federal agency charged with implementing and enforcing economic sanctions on behalf of the U.S. government.



In the key position, Gacki played a leading role in the U.S. Government's implementation of economic sanctions during critical national security challenges facing the United States, including from countries such as Iran, North Korea and Russia.



In a statement on the appointment of Andrea Gacki as FinCEN Director, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said, 'As FinCEN embarks on its most ambitious project in recent years - bringing transparency to corporate ownership and protecting the U.S. financial system - there's no one I trust more to lead the office than Andrea. Andrea's encyclopedic knowledge of policy, her deep global relationships, and her steady leadership will ensure the Bureau continues to set the international standard for combatting financial crimes'.



'I am honored and excited to serve as the Director of FinCEN,' said Gacki. 'FinCEN plays a vital role in safeguarding the U.S. financial system, and I look forward to leading the FinCEN team in these important efforts. I also look forward to continuing FinCEN's critical efforts to implement the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, including the Corporate Transparency Act.'



The Treasury Department said that Acting FinCEN Director Himamauli Das will continue in his role during the transition period and assist Gacki in her onboarding process.



