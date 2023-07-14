

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Last month was the hottest June on record according to NASA's global temperature analysis.



GISTEMP, NASA's global temperature analysis, reached this finding based on data collected by weather stations and Antarctic research stations, as well as instruments mounted on ships and ocean buoys.



NASA scientists at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York analyzed these measurements to account for uncertainties in the data and to maintain consistent methods for calculating global average surface temperature differences for every year.



These ground-based measurements of surface temperature are consistent with satellite data collected since 2002 by the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder on NASA's Aqua satellite and with other estimates.



NASA used the period from 1951-1980 as a baseline to understand how global temperatures change over time.



Temperature anomalies reflect in the average June temperature recorded in June 2023 compared to the same measured during 1951-1980.



NASA's conclusion confirms recent findings by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service and NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, which said June 2023 was the warmest June in their records.



