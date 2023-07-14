

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell on Friday, due largely on profit taking after recent gains, but posted a weekly rise.



The dollar's modest recovery from lower levels too weighed a bit on oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $1.47 or about 1.9% at $75.42 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained about 2% in the week, after having surged 4.6% and 2.1% in the previous two weeks.



Brent crude futures settled at $79.87 a barrel, down $1.49 or about 1.8%. Brent crude futures gained about 2% in the week.



A report from Baker Hughes showed the total number of total active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 5 this week, after a 6-rig increase last week.



The total rig count fell to 675 this week. The number of oil rigs declined by 3 this week to 537, while the number of gas rigs fell by 2, to 133.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken