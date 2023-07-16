Palfinger: To fully leverage the potential of its Tail and Passenger Lifts product line, the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions Palfinger will operate it in a new organizational set-up and under new leadership. The new organization will be managed under the dual global leadership of Hakan Peterson, based in North America, and a soon to be announced second manager, based in Europe. With the additional flexibility for the product line Tail and Passenger Lifts and the new leadership by Hakan Peterson we are creating the best conditions for the sustainable success of our Tail and Passenger Lifts product line. Peterson has a track record of significant success in this market and possesses the decisive expertise," says CFO Felix Strohbichler.Palfinger: ...

