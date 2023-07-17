

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International, reached an agreement in principle (AIP) with United Airlines, the Pilots Association said in a statement.



According to the Association, the agreement marks a significant milestone for United pilots and includes substantial improvements to compensation, as well as advancements in quality of life, vacation, and other benefits.



The Association noted that the agreement will result in about $10 billion in value over the life of the contract. Items included in the comprehensive and robust package are improvements to critical aspects such as quality of work-life, compensation, job security, work rules, retirement, benefits, and more.



In the weeks ahead, negotiators will work to complete the final language. Once completed, the United Master Executive Council will subsequently review the language and vote to determine if the agreement in principle becomes a tentative agreement, which would then be distributed to the entire pilot group for membership ratification.



