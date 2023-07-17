WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Costain Group PLC (COST.L) an engineering and construction company, announced on Monday that United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) a water service provider in UK, has extended the contract for a further two years from May 2024 to May 2026.
Costain was appointed by United Utilities to work as its Managed Service Provider or MSP with a contract extension of three years and builds on the original five-year MSP contract awarded in 2019.
Since 2019, Costain has been providing management and asset maintenance activities throughout the north-west at 96 water treatment sites, 575 wastewater treatment sites, pumping stations and service reservoirs which serve over seven million people.
The core contract includes maintenance services of very high-volume, short-duration activities and covers the repair, replacement and refurbishment of equipment such as pumps.
The non-core contract comprises the delivery of larger capital projects such as the design and construction of remedial improvements.
Currently, shares of Costain are trading at 49.20 pence up 4.24% or 2.00 pence and shares of United Utilities are trading at 962.20 pence up 1.18% or 11.20 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
