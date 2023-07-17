

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices declined for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 2.3 percent year-over-year in June, much faster than the 0.4 percent drop in May.



The price index for energy supply slumped 41.4 percent annually in June, and those for raw material extraction and industry together decreased 8.7 percent.



Domestic market prices were 1.4 percent lower compared to last year and foreign market prices registered a fall of 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.



