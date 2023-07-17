

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved modestly higher early in the session on Monday and are seeing continued strength in afternoon trading. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.



Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq is up 102.52 points or 0.7 percent at 14,216.27, the S&P 500 is up 13.33 points or 0.3 percent at 4,518.75 and the Dow is up 76.40 points or 0.2 percent at 34,585.43.



The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect recent upward momentum, which helped lift the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to their best levels in over a year last week.



Recent encouraging inflation data has added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.



While the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by another quarter point, traders are hopeful that will mark the final rate hike.



Trading activity has remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of some key economic data over the coming days.



Reports on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts and existing home sales are likely to attract attention, as traders look for additional clues about the outlook for the economy and interest rates.



Earnings season will also start to pick up steam this week, with Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM Corp. (IBM), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and American Express (AXP) among the companies due to report their quarterly results.



On the U.S. economic front, the New York Federal Reserve released a report showing a pullback in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of July.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to 1.1 in July after surging to 6.6 in June, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to zero.



Sector News



Semiconductor stocks have shown a significant move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.7 percent.



Notable strength has also emerged among financial stocks, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index up by 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Networking and biotechnology stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while substantial weakness remains visible among telecom stocks.



The NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index has plunged by 3.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over three years.



Shares of A&T (T) have plummeted by 6.3 percent after Citi downgraded its rating on the telecom giant's stock to Neutral from Buy.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent, while South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index declined by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 3.815 percent.



