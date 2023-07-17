

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand after data showed the Chinese economy grew at slower than expected pace in the second quarter.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $1.27 or about 1.7% at $74.15 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $1.37 or 1.72% at $78.50 a barrel a little while ago.



Official data showed earlier in the day that the Chinese economy grew just 0.8% in the June quarter, down from 2.2% in the first three months of 2023.



Other reports on industrial output, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment proved to be a mixed bag, raising concerns about an uneven economic recovery in the world's largest crude importer.



In Libya, two of the three oil fields, including the country's second-largest, Sharara, have resumed production over the weekend, after having halted work due to protests.



