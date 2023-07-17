

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the day moderately higher.



Bond prices pulled back off early highs and spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged before moving to the upside going into the close.



Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.2 basis points to 3.797 percent.



The choppy trading seen for much of the day came as traders looked ahead to the release of some key economic data in the coming days.



The data may shed additional light on the outlook for the economy and interest rates ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.



While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter point, recent encouraging inflation data has led to optimism that will be the final rate hike.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on retail sales, industrial production and homebuilder confidence.



