

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar stayed largely subdued against its major counterparts on Monday, as traders awaited fresh economic data, and the monetary policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, due next week.



Data showing a slower than expected pace of economic growth in China in the second quarter, raised concers about the outlook for growth and limited the dollar's weakness.



The dollar index, which dropped to 99.75 in the Asian session, climbed to 100.18 around mid-morning, but drifted down to 99.88 later on, posting a marginal loss.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to 1.1240 from 1.1229. The dollar is up marginally against Pound Sterling at 1.3071.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar is up slightly at 138.70 yen, and against the Aussie, it is trading at 0.6816, gaining from 0.6836.



Against Swiss franc, the dollar is marginally down at CHF0.8605, while against the Loonie, it is trading at C$ 1.3199.



