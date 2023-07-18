

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent media report, TDS Telecommunications LLC, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), said that it conducted an assessment of its communications network across the the United States and located about 10 miles of lead-covered cables.



TDS Telecom noted that it is identifying next steps to address the lead cabling in its network. It strives to follow all applicable local, state, and federal laws where it provides service.



The Wall Street Journal recently reported that its investigation found AT&T, Verizon and other telecom giants have left behind a sprawling network of cables covered in toxic lead that stretches across the U.S., under the water, in the soil and on poles overhead.



