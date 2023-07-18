

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $559 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $793 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $559 Mln. vs. $793 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.24



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken