

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.35 billion, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $5.29 billion from $5.12 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.36 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.28 -Revenue (Q2): $5.29 Bln vs. $5.12 Bln last year.



