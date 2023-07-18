

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.173 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.652 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Charles Schwab reported adjusted earnings of $1.373 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $4.656 billion from $5.093 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.173 Bln. vs. $1.652 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $4.656 Bln vs. $5.093 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken