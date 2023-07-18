

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Communications Commission has announced a cybersecurity certification and labeling program to help consumers more easily choose smart devices that are safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks.



The new 'U.S. Cyber Trust Mark' program proposed by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel would raise the bar for cybersecurity across common devices, including smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart climate control systems, and smart fitness trackers.



Announcing the proposal with her fellow Commissioners, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the voluntary cybersecurity labeling program wouldprovide consumers with clear information about the security of their Internet-enabled devices, commonly called 'smart'devices.



The proposed program, where qualifying products would bear a new U.S Cyber Trust Mark, would help consumers make informed purchasing decisions, differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace, and create incentives for manufacturers to meet higher cybersecurity standards.



'This voluntary program, which would build on work by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, industry, and researchers, would raise awareness of cybersecurity by helping consumers make smart choices about the devices they bring into their homes, just like the Energy Star program did when it was created to bring attention to energy-efficient appliances and encourage more companies to produce them in the marketplace,' said Rosenworcel.



Several major electronics, appliance, and consumer product manufacturers, retailers, and trade associations have made voluntary commitments to increase cybersecurity for the products they sell. Manufacturers and retailers announcing support to the program include Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech, and Samsung Electronics. Under the proposed new program, consumers would see a newly created 'U.S. Cyber Trust Mark' in the form of a distinct shield logo applied to products meeting established cybersecurity criteria.



The draft proposal, called a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), outlines a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program that would be established under the FCC's authority to regulate wireless communications devices based on cybersecurity criteria developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).If the proposal is adopted by a vote of the Commission, it would be issued for public comment, and could be up and running by late 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken