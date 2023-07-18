OSMOSUN: STABILIZATION TRANSACTIONS

Gellainville, 18 July 2023

OSMOSUN (the "Company"), a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilization Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Osmosun on Euronext Growth Paris, has carried out stabilization activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer: OSMOSUN Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.16 (ISIN: FR001400IUV6) Offering size: 1 533 332 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer price: EUR 6.50 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas)



Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, Osmosun, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilization Agent between 10 July 2023 and 18 July 2023.

Portzamparc, as Stabilization Agent, did not carry out any stabilization operation between 10 July 2023, the first trading day, until and including 18 July 2023.

This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



ABOUT OSMOSUN

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN's ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries. In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.



