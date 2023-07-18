Anzeige
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A3DN0R | ISIN: US6551865008
NASDAQ
18.07.23
19:28 Uhr
1,460 US-Dollar
-0,050
-3,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
18.07.2023
Nocera, Inc. Names Cheng Lu Min Huay to its Board of Directors

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems ("RASs"), today announced that on July 13, 2023 the Company elected Cheng Lu Min Huay to the Board of Directors.

With a broad range of experience spanning multiple industries and continents, Ms. Cheng brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge in both international trading and food and beverage sectors.

For well over 15 years, Ms. Cheng worked as the chairman for Dalien Corp, a Taiwan-based trading company. Dalien Corp was primarily involved in the trading of cosmetic goods and female accessories between Taiwan and Europe. Ms. Cheng's leadership proved to be integral to the company's success during this period.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Cheng to the Board. Her wealth of knowledge and unique perspective paired with her comprehensive knowledge of international trade and procurement is exactly what Nocera needs to leverage at this juncture of the company," said David Kou, Interim CEO of Nocera, Inc. "Her rich experience in import/export aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout her career, and we are confident that her strategic insight will provide valuable guidance as we continue to innovate and expand our business."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Hanover Int'l
Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

SOURCE: Nocera, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768829/Nocera-Inc-Names-Cheng-Lu-Min-Huay-to-its-Board-of-Directors

