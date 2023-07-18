

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $189.6 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $255.3 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.5% to $3.13 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $189.6 Mln. vs. $255.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $3.13 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



