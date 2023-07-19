

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its second quarter revenue was US$3.08 billion, down 10% from the prior year.



Quarterly production was 44.5 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe, up 32% from last year, reflecting Woodside's expanded operations portfolio. Full-year production guidance remains unchanged at 180-190 Mmboe.



Quarterly sales volume was 48.4 MMboe, up 35% from the prior year.



The Sangomar project is now targeting first oil in mid-2024 and the total cost of the project is expected to be US$4.9 billion - US$5.2 billion, an increase of 7-13% from the previous cost estimate of US$4.6 billion.



