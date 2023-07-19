BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - UK water and sewage company Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L) said on Wednesday that it made a good start to the year and its financial performance is on track to deliver in line with the company's expectations.
Severn Trent expects a net reward of 50 million pounds in customer outcome delivery incentives.
The capital expenditures of the company is expected to be between £850 million and £1 billion this year.
On Tuesday, shares of Severn Trent closed at 2454.00 pence, up 0.12% or 3.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX