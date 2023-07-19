

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) reported second-quarter adjusted profit of $0.71 per share compared to $0.69, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net profit was $267 million or $0.54 per share compared to $307 million or $0.62 per share, prior year.



Revenue was $1.43 billion compared to $1.55 billion, a year ago. Revenues less transaction-based expenses was $925 million compared to $893 million. Analysts on average had estimated $914.85 million in revenue. Net revenues reflected 4% positive impact from organic growth.



The Board of Nasdaq has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.



