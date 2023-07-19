Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
19.07.23
15:42 Uhr
0,078 Euro
-0,001
-1,51 %
PR Newswire
19.07.2023 | 18:54
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces updated financial calendar

LUND, Sweden, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company focused on early detection of pancreatic cancer, updates its financial calendar for 2023.

The Q2 interim report will be published on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The previously communicated date was Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see:?www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.?

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3807260/2196108.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar-301881188.html

