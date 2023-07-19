

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) was forced to cancel a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Monday after several passengers fell ill due to the extreme heat. While the exact number of affected passengers was not disclosed, reports indicate that multiple individuals were wheeled off the plane by paramedics, and several flight attendants also experienced illness.



Delta issued an apology to customers for the experience and mentioned that a compensatory gesture would be provided.



The incident occurred amid scorching temperatures in Las Vegas, with the official high reaching 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. While slightly lower than the 117-degree all-time record set on Saturday, the intense heat led to uncomfortable conditions inside the cabin. The airline expressed appreciation for the efforts of its staff and first responders at Harry Reid International Airport, where the flight originated.



Delta stated that the passengers from Flight 555 were accommodated on alternative flights, ensuring their safe travel to their intended destinations. However, at least one customer sought treatment for heat-related discomfort. The airport's medical teams responded to a call aboard the aircraft, as stated in a late Tuesday afternoon announcement, with further inquiries directed to Delta.



Former pilot Billy Nolen explained that airplanes do have air conditioning systems. While cooling typically occurs when the engines are running, auxiliary units provide cool air when the plane is on the tarmac. However, Nolen mentioned that planes can still become hot, particularly during the transition between cooling systems or when exposed to warm weather for an extended period, similar to how a car heats up when parked in the sun.



