

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Hot Dog Day has a rich history dating back about 50 years. Previously celebrated in July with a hot dog lunch in Washington, D.C., the event has now been established as the third Wednesday of July to honor this beloved culinary delight.



Americans' love for hot dogs is evident as they spend more than $8 billion annually on hot dogs and sausages in supermarkets alone. According to estimations from the Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume a staggering 20 billion hot dogs each year, equivalent to approximately 70 hot dogs per person. It's no wonder this day of celebration has become a favorite among hot dog enthusiasts nationwide.



Various chains and franchises are offering fantastic deals and freebies to customers not only on the designated day but also throughout the week. Here are some of the incredible promotions you can enjoy during this hot dog extravaganza.



Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is joining in the festivities by delighting customers with a complimentary hot dog or roller grill item on July 19th. To avail this offer, simply download the Love's Connect app and scan the provided barcode.



Nathan's Famous will take you back in time with an extraordinary deal. For a limited time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers can savor the nostalgia by purchasing hot dogs for only five cents, the original price from when the first restaurant opened in 1916.



Delicious pretzel dogs can be enjoyed at Philly Pretzel Factory and Walmart locations for just one dollar.



Members of Pilot Flying J's rewards program are in for a treat with a buy one, get one free offer on hot dogs or grill items at the travel center. Simply download the myRewards Plus app to take advantage of this tempting deal.



Select Sonic locations nationwide are offering their popular Beef Chili Cheese Coney for only $1.29 on July 19th. Each customer can order up to five of these mouthwatering coney dogs per transaction.



Target Circle Members have something to celebrate too. On July 19th, members can relish a generous 25 percent discount on Ball Park hot dogs, making the shopping experience even more enjoyable.



While National Hot Dog Day is officially on July 19th, The Original Hot Dog Factory is extending the celebration. On July 22nd, the chain will be giving away free hot dogs across all its locations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Amazon Prime members can savor a delightful 25 percent discount on hot dogs from July 12th to 18th. This offer is valid both in-store and online, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite hot dogs conveniently.



To enhance the National Hot Dog Day experience, many other establishments are also offering exciting promotions. Target Circle Members can enjoy a 25 percent discount on Ball Park hot dogs, while Dog Haus is offering a free Haus Dog to customers who text 'FREE DOG' to 833.440.1110. Love's Travel Stops is extending their generosity with a free hot dog or roller grill item redeemable through their app.



Portillo's is going the extra mile by offering free delivery for orders of $10 or more placed on their website and app, and customers have a chance to win a trip to Chicago's Lollapalooza festival by participating in their sweepstakes.



True Story Foods is even running a sweepstakes where customers who purchase their organic uncured grass-fed beef hot dogs have a chance to win a Backyard BBQ Giveaway, including a portable grill and a selection of delicious meats.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken