

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):



Earnings: $312 million in Q2 vs. -$290 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $354 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $2.54 billion in Q2 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken