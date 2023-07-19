

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $138.3 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $200.6 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $211.8 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $138.3 Mln. vs. $200.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.320 - $1.340 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5.270 - $5.330 Bln



