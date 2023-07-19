

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



Earnings: -$102 million in Q2 vs. $549 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.57 in Q2 vs. $2.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$62 million or -$0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.52 per share Revenue: $2.68 billion in Q2 vs. $3.64 billion in the same period last year.



