

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.49 billion, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $3.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $8.19 billion from $7.97 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.49 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.29 vs. $3.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q2): $8.19 Bln vs. $7.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.5 Bln



