

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$360.2 million, or -$5.63 per share. This compares with -$43.9 million, or -$0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 50.3% to $221.1 million from $444.6 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$360.2 Mln. vs. -$43.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$5.63 vs. -$0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $221.1 Mln vs. $444.6 Mln last year.



