

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK), a Swedish telecom firm, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income fell 45.5 percent to 917 million Swedish kronor from last year's 1.68 billion kronor.



Earnings per share were 0.19 krona, down 47.4 percent from prior year's 0.37 krona. Operating income decreased 20.7 percent from last year to 2.25 billion kronor.



Adjusted EBITDA, however, increased 1.2 percent to 7.77 billion kronor. On like for like basis, adjusted EBITDA remained unchanged.



Revenue increased 4.5 percent to 23.30 billion kronor from last year's 22.29 billion kronor. Like for like revenue increased 2.2 percent.



Further, Telia said it intends to follow a progressive dividend policy, with a floor of 2.00 kronor per share and an ambition for low to mid-single digit percentage growth.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect service revenue, like for like, to grow by low single digits, and adjusted EBITDA, like for like, to be flat to grow by low single digits.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken