

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to the Groupe was 623 million euros, up 16 percent from last year's 537 million euros.



Earning per share grew 15.3 percent to 2.48 euros from last year's 2.15 euros.



Headline Groupe net income grew 11.8 percent from last year to 813 million euros, and headline earnings per share improved 11.3 percent to 3.21 euros.



EBITDA amounted to 1.34 billion euros, up 3.7 percent. This represents 21.1 percent of net revenue, down from 21.9 percent a year ago.



Revenue grew 8.5 percent to 7.11 billion euros from prior year's 6.55 billion euros. Publicis Groupe's net revenue was 6.32 billion euros, up 7.6 percent from 5.87 billion euros a year ago. Organic growth was 7.1 percent.



Net revenue in the second quarter was 3.24 billion euros, up 5.4 percent from 3.07 billion euros a year ago. Organic growth reached 7.1 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company upgraded its outlook despite persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. The company now expects to deliver organic growth at around 5 percent, above its 3Y CAGR of 4 percent, with operating margin rate close to 18 percent.



The company previously said it expects organic growth to reach the top half of the 3 percent to 5 percent range, as well as 17.5 percent to 18 percent operating margin rate.



